Cedar Plaza QFC plans interior remodel

The Mountlake Terrace QFC located in the Cedar Plaza shopping complex at 22803 44th Ave. W. has submitted plans for an interior remodeling project. The plans, received by the City of Mountlake Terrace on Jan. 21, call for approximately $200,000 in new décor and upgrades of fixtures and finishes at public service lines of the meat/seafood, bakery and deli departments.

The Kroger Company, which owns QFC, so far has not responded to our inquiry regarding the specific upgrades planned, how those changes will affect customers and the project’s expected timeline for completion.