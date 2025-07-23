Cedar Plaza Bartell Drugs now a CVS Posted: July 23, 2025 5 Photos by David Carlos The Cedar Plaza Bartell Drug is now a CVS as of Tuesday. The branding shift comes after Rite Aid, which purchased Bartell Drugs in 2020, filed for bankruptcy and then sold some of its store to CVS.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.