Cedar Park Christian School – MLT open house Nov. 20

Cedar Park Christian School – MLT is hosting its fall open house on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the campus, 23607-54th Ave. W., in Mountlake Terrace.

Guests are invited to the grades 7-12 private Christian school to meet teachers and staff, hear from the administration and tour the campus.

The school boasts of a limited enrollment that enables a student-to-staff ratio of 11-to-1 in grades 9-12 and offers classes in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and College Prep.

For more information about Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace, click https://mountlaketerrace.cpcsschools.com.