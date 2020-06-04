Catholic Community Services offer free diapers, baby formula to families in need

Catholic Community Services and the PREPARES Program have received special funding from the Community Foundation of Snohomish County to distribute emergency baby diapers, wipes and baby formula to Snohomish County families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizations are working with community partners to distribute resources at sites throughout Snohomish County.

South County families in need of diapers and formulas can visit St. Pius Catholic Church Mercy House, located at 22209 58th Ave. W., in Mountlake Terrace. Call 206-487-2114 for more information.

For general information, call CCS PREPARES Program 206-487-2414 and/or Snohomish County Network Builder 425-760-1895 or visi PREPARES of Western Washington or Community Foundation of Snohomish County.