Catch girls’ ice hockey at Lynnwood Ice Arena Sunday

Girls’ ice hockey is center stage Sunday in Lynnwood as the Seattle Junior Hockey Association hosts games of the Pacific Girls Hockey League (PGHL). The games include the U16 squads of Seattle, San Diego, Anaheim and San Jose.

The three days of hockey action kicked off with the Seattle Admirals skating past the San Diego Angels 3-1 Friday at the Lynnwood Ice Center. The Admirals’ Ava Grace Beard scored a pair of goals in Friday’s victory.

Here’s Sunday’s schedule of PGHL U16 games, all at the Lynnwood Ice Center.

Sun., Dec. 18, 8:00 a.m. – Anaheim Lady Ducks vs. San Jose Jr. Sharks

Sun., Dec. 18, 9:30 a.m. – San Diego Angels vs. Seattle Admirals

Sun., Dec. 18, 1:25 p.m. – San Jose Jr. Sharks vs. Anaheim Lady Ducks

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski






