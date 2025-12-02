Catch free screening of ‘Fish War’ documentary Dec. 10 at MTHS

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
The Edmonds School District will host a free community screening of Fish War, a documentary exploring the history of Indigenous fishing rights in Washington State, on Dec. 10 at Mountlake Terrace High School, according to a news release from the district.
Fish War explores the State of Washington’s arrests of Indigenous tribal fishers during the 1970s — actions that sparked widespread conflict and ultimately led to a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case. Although the Boldt Decision of 1974 affirmed tribal treaty rights, work to protect salmon and honor tribal sovereignty continues today.
Following the film’s 79-minute runtime, attendees are invited to stay for a panel discussion with community partners.
The screening is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10 in the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater, 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. Learn more about the documentary at fishwarmovie.com.
