Casino organization to give away 16,000 holiday meals for families in need

Maverick Gaming, which owns several casinos throughout the region, will be providing 4,000 Thanksgiving meal kits next week to Western Washington families in need.

Each care package is intended to feed a family of four and the holiday meal fixings include a carving ham or roasted turkey breast, potatoes, green beans, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. Depending on the participating location, additional items will be included in the giveaway and are made possible by donations from local partners.

The meals are distributed via a voucher system conducted with the support of Maverick Cares and its partners. Each family will receive a voucher in advance that can then be exchanged for a meal kit at participating Maverick Gaming locations on Nov. 23 from 3-7 p.m.

Participating Maverick Gaming locations in Snohomish County and the surrounding area include the Crazy Moose Casino in Mountlake Terrace, Silver Dollar Casino in Bothell, Royal Casino in Everett and Caribbean Casino in Kirkland.

“As we celebrate our second Thanksgiving during the pandemic, I am reminded again of how thankful I am for the spirit of partnership in the communities where our businesses operate,” Maverick Gaming CEO Eric Persson said in a statement. “Thanksgiving is a time of coming together and I hope that our effort makes it a little easier for families to celebrate with one another. I thank all of our local partners for their generous contributions and support for helping to make this event possible.”

The gaming company established Maverick Cares in late 2019 as a “good neighbor” program that is led by employees and active in communities where it operates casinos.

Director of Marketing Cathy Lewis said that based on demand, approximately 200 of the holiday meal packages will be distributed Tuesday at the Crazy Moose Casino. “We work with many community organizations — such as schools, police departments, food banks and churches — and they assist in identifying families,” she added. “We have been distributing holiday meal packages since December 2019 so we have built many relationships.”

In March, it provided 16,000 meal kits and educational field trip vouchers for K-12 students, and in August the organization distributed 8,000 backpacks filled with school supplies. Additional charitable efforts include a donation to Toys for Tots during the 2019 holiday season and providing more than 61,000 free meals in 2020 for the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and December holidays.

All Mavericks Cares events are held in accordance with public health requirements to uphold safety during the pandemic. Additional information can be viewed here and the organization can be contacted by email at maverickcares@maverickgaming.com.

— By Nathan Blackwell