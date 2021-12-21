Casino organization providing holiday meals Wednesday for 4,000 families in need

Maverick Gaming, which owns several casinos throughout the region, will be giving out 4,000 holiday meal kits on Dec. 22 to families in need.

Each meal package is intended to feed a family of four and includes turkey or ham, green beans, potatoes, corn, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin pie and dinner rolls.

The meals are distributed via a voucher system conducted with the support of Maverick Cares and its partners. Each family will receive a voucher in advance that can then be exchanged for a meal kit at participating Maverick Gaming casinos on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m.

Participating locations in or near Snohomish County include the Crazy Moose Casino in Mountlake Terrace, Silver Dollar Casino in Bothell, Great American Casino in Everett and Caribbean Casino in Kirkland.

“Even during the ongoing pandemic, the end of a year should be a time for reflection and celebration,” Maverick Gaming CEO Eric Persson said in a statement. “That’s why our team is working hard to make the holidays a little easier for families in need across local communities in our state. I thank all of our partners for helping with not just this event, but every effort that we have been proud to host in 2021.”

The gaming company established Maverick Cares in late-2019 as a “good neighbor” program that is led by employees and active in communities where it operates casinos. Wednesday’s holiday meal distribution will be the program’s fourth event this year. In November, the employee-led effort worked with local partners to distribute 4,000 Thanksgiving meal kits to Washington families in need. In August, Maverick Cares and its partners provided 8,000 backpacks filled with school supplies and in March, the organization partnered with businesses and non-profits to distribute meal kits and educational field trip vouchers to 16,000 local K-12 students.

It coordinates with community organizations such as schools, police departments, food banks and churches that assist with identifying families to provide vouchers. The organization notes on its website, “Maverick Cares is made possible by partnerships with local community leaders and organizations and is focused on supporting people in need, a community effort made even more critical during the novel coronavirus pandemic.”

All Mavericks Cares events are held in accordance with public health requirements to uphold safety during the pandemic. Additional information can be viewed here and the organization can be contacted by email at maverickcares@maverickgaming.com.