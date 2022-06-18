Casino organization providing 4,200 summer packs for families in need

Maverick Gaming, which owns several casinos throughout the region, will be giving out 4,200 summer packs June 28 for families and kids in need at its annual “School’s Out” event hosted at multiple locations throughout the state.

Each string backpack will be filled with items including snacks, lightweight outdoor toys, treats, grocery gift cards and tickets to local activities such as mini golf, skating and laser tag. The activities will be different for each location based on what is most accessible.

“When cafeterias close, things can get tough for students with food insecurity,” the organization notes on its website. “Maverick Cares is partnering with local schools and youth focused non-profits to support kids who need it the most. All of us at Maverick Cares are excited to be partnering with our friends in the community to bring even more sunshine to kids as schools let out for summer.”

The string backpacks are distributed to qualifying families via a voucher system conducted with the support of Maverick Cares and its partners. Qualifying families are broadly defined as kids and families in need who may not have the same level of access to activities when school is closed for summer break.

Each family will receive a voucher in advance that can then be exchanged for a summer pack of goodies at participating locations on Tuesday, June 28 from 3-7 p.m.

Eleven of Maverick Gaming’s casino locations and the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the event. When registering, participants can pick their preferred location on the list and then select either one or two tickets that can be redeemed for the summer packs. Each of the 12 host locations has been allocated 350 tickets.

Participating locations in or near Snohomish County include the Crazy Moose Casino in Mountlake Terrace, Silver Dollar Casino in Bothell, Great American Casino in Everett and Caribbean Casino in Kirkland.

“While the activities will vary by location, we are excited to partner with schools, non-profits and the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce on this year’s event,” Maverick Cares said in a statement.

Registration and more information about the “Summer’s Out” event can be viewed here.

The gaming company established Maverick Cares in late-2019 as a “good neighbor” program that is led by employees and active in communities where it operates casinos. During the holidays last year, the employee-led effort worked with local partners to distribute 8,000 meal kits to Washington families in need. Also during 2021, Maverick Cares and its partners provided 8,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for a back to school event, and in the spring, the organization partnered with businesses and non-profits to distribute meal kits and educational field trip vouchers to 16,000 local K-12 students.

It coordinates with community organizations such as schools, police departments, food banks and churches that assist with identifying families to provide vouchers. The organization’s website states, “Maverick Cares is made possible by partnerships with local community leaders and organizations and is focused on supporting people and families, a community effort made even more critical during the novel coronavirus pandemic.”

Those with questions can email Jessica.Hostetler@MaverickGaming.com