Cash, discounts to recycle or replace your wood stove

Old, uncertified wood stoves and inserts are particularly polluting and inefficient. These wood stoves are no longer legal to sell, purchase, give away or re-install anywhere in Washington state due to the significant pollution they generate.

If you have an old or uncertified wood-burning device, you may qualify for the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency’s Wood Stove Program.

Recycling

For a limited time, residents of King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood stove.

Eligible devices include wood stoves and fireplace inserts (which are basically wood stoves made to be installed inside a fireplace) that are not U.S. EPA certified or were manufactured before 1995. Also eligible are free-standing manufactured fireplaces (but not built-in, zero-clearance fireplaces), wood-burning furnaces or residential coal-burning devices. Your old device must be in working order but can be installed or uninstalled for the recycling reward. Indoor barrel stoves and trash burners are not eligible for the reward.

Replacement

Residents of Snohomish County wanting to upgrade to new, cleaner heat can instead opt to have their old wood stove or fireplace insert scrapped in exchange for a $1,500 discount to go toward the purchase and professional installation of new heating equipment.

Replacement options include electric heat pump; natural gas, propane or oil furnace; or natural gas, propane or pellet stove or insert. Replacement equipment must meet certain efficiency and/or emissions requirements. Work must be done by a program-approved heating contractor. No new wood stoves or inserts are allowed with the discount.

To be eligible for the $1,500 replacement discount, you must have an uncertified or pre-1995 wood stove or fireplace insert, free-standing manufactured fireplace, wood-burning furnace, or residential coal-burning device. Old device must be installed and operable in order to qualify.

Requirements

After enrolling, applicants must submit several photos of their old wood stove or fireplace insert to be reviewed for eligibility. Funding is limited; one project per household.

Qualified applicants will receive instructions from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency for recycling their stove and receiving the $350 reward. Recycling participants have 45 days to recycle their stoves at any of our three designated recycling facilities (one located in each county).

Snohomish County-only $1,500 replacement discount participants will have 45 days to schedule their clean-heating project and old stove/insert removal with a program-approved contractor.

After the 45 days, recycling or replacement offers will be cancelled and offered to other qualified applicants, unless program staff have been contacted and approved an extension.

If you have any additional questions, contact [email protected] or 206-343-8800.