Cascade Symphony’s ‘Holiday Pops’ concerts in Edmonds Dec. 11-12

The musical works of Johann Strauss II, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, George Gershwin and other legendary composers will be featured when the Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) — under the direction of maestro Michael Miropolsky — presents its two annual “Holiday Pops” concerts on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12.

Both performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds. A pre-concert lecture by KING-FM’s Dave Beck at 6:30 p.m. will preview the musical highlights each evening.

A highlight of both concerts will be the debut of a musical work composed by lifelong Edmonds resident Steven Richards.

“We are honored to present a world premiere of Cascade Christmas Card by local composer Steven Richards, who dedicated this piece to our orchestra,” Miropolsky said.

Richards, also an accomplished trombonist, had his composition, Tribute, performed by the Cascade Symphony during its October 2021 concert. He is a graduate of Meadowdale High School in Edmonds and Seattle Pacific University.

The concert will begin with what Miropolsky describes as “the energetic March of the Gladiators by composer Julius Fucik, and be followed by a Christmas favorite, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker. Later in the concert, composer Eduardo di Capua’s Bersaglieri March will be performed, followed by the mellow beauty of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Song of the Indian Guest.

The orchestra will also play Strauss’ The Blue Danube Waltz and Gershwin’s An American in Paris.

Twas the Night Before Christmas, a holiday favorite poem written by Clement Clark Moore, will be narrated by former longtime Seattle radio and TV personality Dave Dolacky as the orchestra provides musical accompaniment. Dolacky has been a resident of Edmonds for about 40 years.

Ticket prices for each concert are: $27 for adults; $22 for seniors (60-plus); and $10 for youth (12 and younger).

Tickets can be purchased online through the ECA website and by telephone (425-275-9595). The ECA box office may be reached by email at boxoffice@ec4arts.org., and is currently open noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with extended hours during performances.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra, its upcoming season, and any updates are available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.