Cascade Symphony Orchestra’s season finale ‘Italian Symphony’ April 29 to feature cellist Eric Han

Award-winning cellist Eric Han, a member of the Seattle Symphony, will be the featured soloist with the Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) for its Italian Symphony concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds.

The event will be the orchestra’s final concert of the 2023-24 season – its 62nd in Edmonds. A pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m., by KING-FM radio personality Dave Beck, will preview the musical highlights for the evening.

Han is recipient of numerous music honors in the U.S. and Canada, including the Tom Thomas Scholarship, Toronto Symphony Scholarship, a Schimidbauer International String competition award, and the 2012 Sylva Gelber Award.

Han made his concerto debut with the Toronto Symphony when he was just 14. That experience led him to many engagements, including the Toronto Sinfonietta, Toronto Chamber Players and Symphony by the Sea in Boston. He has performed with many of the world’s leading musicians, including Joseph Silverstein, Roberto Diaz, Ani and Ida Kavafian, Cho-Liang Lin, Lynn Harrell, and Gray Hoffman.

“Eric Han’s name may be familiar to (Cascade Symphony patrons),” said CSO Music Director Michael Miropolsky. “He made a dazzling debut with our orchestra in 2016, performing Dvorak’s Cello Concerto, and a couple of years later returned with Brahms’ Double Concerto. (For this concert), he will perform the delightful Cello Concerto by Camille Saint-Saёns.”

The Suite from La Boutique Fantasque will be the first musical piece of the concert. It is “by one of the leading Italian composers of the 20th century, Ottorino Respighi,” Miropolsky noted.

“Respighi took lessons from Rimsky-Korsakov, who had an immense influence on shaping the future of (the then) young Italian composer. This brilliantly orchestrated Suite follows the charming love story between two dancer dolls in a magic toy shop,” Miropolsky said.

The Cascade Symphony will conclude the concert and the current season by performing Italian Symphony, by German composer Felix Mendelssohn.

“On his trip to Italy, Mendelssohn was overwhelmed with the country’s beautiful festivities and inspired by its joyous people, resulting in the creation of his most famous symphonic composition,” Miropolsky noted.

Concert ticket prices are $30 for adults; $26 for seniors (60-plus); and $10 for youth (12 and younger).

Tickets can be purchased online through the ECA website (https://www.edmondscenterforthearts.org/events/category/13/cascade-symphony-orchestra) and by telephone (425-275-9595). The ECA Box Office may be reached by email at boxoffice@ec4arts.org. The ECA Box Office is currently open 12-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and extended hours during performances.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra is available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.