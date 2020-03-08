Cascade Symphony Orchestra’s March 9 concert postponed

Cascade Symphony Orchestra’s Monday, March 9 From the New World performance at Edmonds Center for the Arts has been postponed “due to uncertainty around the coronavirus,” the symphony said in an announcement.

“We are taking this action based on recommendations by the King and Snohomish County Health Departments to postpone large events and gatherings in an effort to protect the health of our audience and musicians,” the announcement said. “We are currently working to find an opportunity to present this program at a later date and will share details as soon as they are available. Any tickets you’ve purchased will still be valid at a rescheduled concert.”