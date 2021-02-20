Cascade Symphony Orchestra to virtually present ‘Carmen’ concert on March 8

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present “Carmen,” its fifth virtual concert of the 2020-21 season, on Monday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. This online music program, like all previous CSO presentations this season, will be presented free of charge through the generosity of orchestra donors and patrons.

Because all in-person concerts for the season have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the symphony has produced four online shows – including one for children.

“Our first class music has gotten thousands of online views from within the community. This positive feedback from our patrons inspires our musicians and makes us proud of our achievements,” said CSO music director Michael Miropolsky, who curates the performances. “This incredible support shows how strong the bond is between us and our supporters.”

Miropolsky said the CSO’s March musical offerings will provide “an exciting collection of classical music, including ‘Claire de Lune’ by composer Claude Debussy, and a virtuoso ‘Clarinet Concerto No. 2’ by composer Carl Maria von Weber, as performed by soloist Chris Sereque” during a Cascade Symphony concert recorded in 2002.

During his celebrated career, Sereque – principal clarinet of the Seattle Symphony Orchestra (SSO) from 1979 until his retirement in 2014 — collaborated with SSO Music Director Gerard Schwartz in performances of numerous concerti and solo pieces for clarinet. They include a world premiere of composer Francis Thorne’s Clarinet Concerto and his rendition of composer John Corigliano’s Clarinet Concerto, which was hailed by Corigliano as “one of the greatest performances of the piece I’ve ever heard.”

In addition to his work with SSO, Sereque has performed as featured soloist with the Cascade Festival of Music, The Northwest Chamber Orchestra, Bellevue Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra, the Ft. Wayne Philharmonic, and the National Symphony of Peru.

The March 8 musicale will also include previously recorded Cascade Symphony performances of composer Georges Bizet’s “Carmen Suite No. 1,” Zequinha de Abreu’s “Tico Tico no Fuba,” and Johannes Brahms’ “Intermezzo in E major, Op. 116.”

Constellation Musica, a small group of the CSO’s string musicians, recently recorded composer Scott Joplin’s “New Rag,” also to be aired during the March 8 program.

The public can join this event by visiting either of two online sites. One is via the CSO’s website at cascadesymphony.org/virtual. The other link is on the orchestra’s YouTube channel. After the virtual concert is streamed, it will remain available for on-demand public viewing via these same links.

While admission to this concert is free, the Cascade Symphony welcomes donations of any amount. To donate, visit cascadesymphony.org/donate.

Further information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra can be found at www.cascadesymphony.org. Additional virtual events and schedule updates will be posted on the website when they are available.