Cascade Symphony Orchestra to open 61st season with ‘Grieg Symphonic Dances’ concert Oct. 24 at ECA

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will open its 61st season, performing its “Grieg Symphonic Dances” concert – which also includes some of the musical works of Beethoven, Prokofiev, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich — Monday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds.

“For this new season, we have chosen an exciting collection of music,” said Michael Miropolsky, Cascade Symphony’s music director. “This opening concert begins the Cascade Symphony’s seventh decade of music making.”

Among the pieces presented will be the March from the opera “The Love for Three Oranges,” by 20th century Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev; “Satirical Dances” by 20th century Russian composer Dmitri Shoshtakovich; and “Symphonic Dances” by 19th century Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg.

“Satirical Dance” from Shostakovich’s Suite, “The Bolt,” is a parody on the Soviet factory and “lazy” workers who hate their job. “Symphonic Dances,” which concludes the concert, is a four-movement suite “full of beautiful melodies and vibrant rhythms,” according to Miropolsky.

“It will be our pleasure to present two gifted young pianists,” said Miropolsky. “The first will be Leonardo Zhou, who will perform the first movement from Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 1,” followed by Jeffrey Zhao, who will play the first movement from Sergei Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 1.”

The 12-year old Zhou has studied piano with teacher Irina Akhrin for the past six years. At the age of 8 he made his debut with an orchestra at the Perugia Music Festival in Italy. This young talent has earned many honors, including gold medals from the Northwest Chopin Festival 2019-2021, Eastside Scholarship Competition 2018-2022, and Fujairah International Competition in 2020.

Zhao, 14, is a freshman in the International Baccalaureate program for gifted students at Interlake High School in Bellevue. He has studied piano with Maria Maltseva for eight years. He has won top prizes in many Seattle-area and international musical events, including the Northwest Chopin Competition, Seattle International Piano Festival, Vienna International Piano Festival, Pacific International Piano Festival, Seattle Young Artists Festival, Sonafest and the Pacific Northwest Piano Competition.

Concert ticket prices are $27 for adults; $22 for seniors (60-plus); and $10 for youth (12 and younger).

Tickets can be purchased online through the ECA website and by telephone (425-275-9595). The ECA box office may be reached by email at boxoffice@ec4arts.org., and is currently open noon

-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and extended hours during performances.

“We plan to present a full season of in-person concerts, while abiding by all federal, state and ECA regulations in effect at the time of each of our musical events,” Miropolsky said.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra, its upcoming season, and any updates are available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.