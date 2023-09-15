Cascade Symphony Orchestra to hold auditions for two roles

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO), which will soon begin its 62nd season of providing classical music entertainment for residents of the city of Edmonds as well as Snohomish and King counties, will conduct auditions for the roles of principal cello and principal second violin.

The orchestra performs seven concerts at the Edmonds Center for the Arts between October and the end of April. Rehearsals are held Monday evenings.

“The Cascade Symphony is an all-volunteer orchestra with an enviable reputation for the highest standards of excellence,” said Michael Miropolsky, who has served as the CSO’s conductor and music director for the past 22 years. “Orchestra members are accomplished musicians devoted to classical music who have chosen to pursue full-time careers in other fields, but perform music purely for the joy of it.”

Auditions for principal cello and principal second violin candidates are scheduled to be held In November. Applicants are required to send a resume via email to auditions@cascadesymphony.org.

The full principal cello and principal second violin role descriptions and qualifications are available online at www.cascadesymphony.org. Any questions about the selection process can be directed to Laura Heard at lcheard@uw.edu.