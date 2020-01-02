Cascade Symphony Orchestra to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th ‘birthday’ with Jan. 13 concert at ECA

Three internationally renowned musical artists will perform when the Cascade Symphony Orchestra – under the direction of conductor Michael Miropolsky – celebrates the 250th anniversary of the birth of legendary German composer Ludwig van Beethoven on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

The “Happy Birthday, Ludwig” concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. A pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m. by KING-FM personality Dave Beck will preview the musical highlights for the evening.

“As part of this celebration, we are happy to present Beethoven’s unique work, including his Triple Concerto for violin, cello and piano,” Miropolsky said. “Three wonderful artists – Mae Lin (violin), Eric Han (cello) and Jessica Choe (piano) – (will) demonstrate the beauty and virtuosity of Beethoven’s magnificent composition.”

All three musicians have performed around the world, as well as with the Seattle Symphony. Both Lin and Choe hold Master’s of Music degrees from the prestigious Juilliard School, while Han has degrees from Colburn School of Music and Curtis Institute of Music. Each of the three has previously been a soloist in concert with the Cascade Symphony.

A native of Bellevue, Lin was excited to return to Western Washington after having served as associate concertmaster of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra and artist in residence at the University of Evansville.

Han, who made his concert debut with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra at the age of 14, has also performed with the Toronto Sinfonietta, Toronto Chamber Players, and Boston’s Symphony by the Sea.

Choe began her musical studies at the age of 3 in Seoul, South Korea, where she was a prize winner in several national piano competitions. Immigrating to this country at 9, she has performed at prestigious American venues such as the Kennedy Center, Tanglewood, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts.

The upcoming concert will open with the trumpet fanfares of composer Edward Grieg’s “Triumphal March from Sigurd Jorsalfar.” Composer Claude Debussy’s symphonic poem, “Printemps,” will follow, with composer Dimitri Shostakovich’s “Gadfly Suite” performed next. The latter composition “became very popular and was used extensively for television, radio and even video games,” Miropolsky noted.

Ticket prices Cascade Symphony concerts at the ECA are $27 for adults, $22 for seniors, $15 for students with an ID, and $10 for youth 12 and younger.

Due to the demand for tickets, Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) encourages patrons to return any tickets to the ECA box office that they will not be able to use. Even though a concert may be “sold out,” returned tickets do become available, including at the door the day of the event. Patrons can call the ECA at (425) 275-9595 or come early (around 6:15 p.m.) on concert night.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra and the “Happy Birthday, Ludwig” concert is available at www.cascadesymphony.org.