Cascade Symphony Orchestra seeks musical ‘Rising Star’ for 2018-19 season

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra is encouraging talented young musicians to enter its “Rising Star” competition for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

The winning musician, to be selected by Cascade Symphony Music Director Michael Miropolsky, will perform as the soloist at the orchestra’s concert Feb. 9, 2019, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

The competition is open to young performers of piano, violin, cello, bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, french horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, euphonium, percussion, and harp.

Applicants who play piano or violin must be 12 years old or younger on the day of the concert, while performers of the other instruments must be 15 or younger on that date.

To audition, all applicants must submit a CD of their performing – uncut, unedited and unaccompanied – the musical piece designated for their instrument. There is a $10 application fee (checks should be made payable to “Cascade Symphony”) that should be sent with their materials.

Complete entry information, including an application form, all rules and the music repertoire for each instrument, is available on the orchestra’s website at www.cascadesymphony.org/education/rising-stars.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, Nov. 1.

Last year’s “Rising Star” was 14-year-old cellist Felix Kim of Bothell.

The Edmonds-based Cascade Symphony Orchestra, which has been sponsoring the “Rising Star” competition since 2009, has been promoting young musicians and encouraging music education in the schools for many years. Further information about Cascade Symphony Orchestra is available at www.cascadesymphony.org.