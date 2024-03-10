Cascade Symphony Orchestra offering scholarships to high school music students

Scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 will be awarded by the Cascade Symphony Orchestra to qualified high school senior music students from the Edmonds, Mukilteo, Northshore and Shoreline school districts.

Scholarship applicants must plan to continue their musical studies in college, but need not major in music.

Candidates must audition on an orchestral instrument (string, woodwind, brass, or percussion – not piano). They must submit a five-minute recording of their finest playing – with or without accompaniment – performing pieces that best showcase their technical proficiency and musicality, according to Holly Sullivan, Cascade Symphony scholarship chair.

Applications and audition recordings will be accepted electronically.

For instructions on how to apply, visit the Cascade Symphony Orchestra website at cascadesymphony.org/scholarships/

The deadline to apply is Monday, April 1. Candidates will be notified of their status in late April.

“We have been awarding scholarships to local high school seniors since 1983, as support for music education is a high priority for the orchestra’s musicians and Cascade Symphony’s audience,” Sullivan said.