Cascade Symphony offering scholarships to high school music students; application deadline April 3

Scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 will be awarded by the Cascade Symphony Orchestra to qualified high school seniors from the Edmonds, Mukilteo, Northshore and Shoreline school districts.

Applications and audition recordings will be accepted electronically through the Cascade Symphony website at cascadesymphony.org/scholarships.

The application window opens on March 1 and closes April 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Applicants must submit a five-minute recording of their finest playing (on string, woodwind, brass or percussion instrument), without accompaniment, performing pieces that best showcase their technical proficiency and musicality.

Candidates will be notified in late April, with the winners being presented their scholarship by Cascade Symphony Music Director Michael Miropolsky on the Edmonds Center for the Arts stage at the orchestra’s concert Monday, May 4.

“We have been awarding scholarships to high school seniors for many years,” said Holly Sullivan, committee chair for the Cascade Symphony. “Supporting education is a high priority for our orchestra.”

Additional information about the scholarship program is available on the Cascade Symphony website.