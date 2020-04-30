Cascade Symphony cancels remaining three concerts on 2019-2020 season schedule due to Covid-19 pandemic

Following state guidelines protecting the safety of the community at large, the Cascade Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors has decided to cancel all remaining concerts on its 2019-2020 schedule.

The cancellations include what would have been the May 4 “The Mysterious Russian Soul” concert and the previously postponed March 9 “From the New World” concert, both originally scheduled for the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA). In early April the Cascade Symphony had announced the cancellation of its April 19 Chamber Music Concert.

“I am sorry that we were unable to perform our March concert, and now, due to the social distancing rule which has been extended, we will not have the time to prepare for our final concert of the year,” said Michael Miropolsky, Cascade Symphony music director and conductor.

With the cancellations, the coming weeks and months will be challenging financially for the Cascade Symphony Orchestra.

“As a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, we ask that our patrons consider donating the value of their ticket or tickets to support the Cascade Symphony,” said Rose Gear, the orchestra’s executive director. “A donation will be very helpful, as well as appreciated, as we see our way through this unprecedented time. It will help us to cover the unavoidable costs associated with cancelled performances.

“Patrons who wish to take a tax deduction for the value of their tickets should send an email to donors@cascadesymphony.org and then a tax receipt will be sent back,” Gear said.

If you would like to request a refund for your ticket(s), please contact ECA’s Rental Manager Sarah Mixson at sarah@ec4arts.org by June 1, 2020.

The Cascade Symphony also hopes to add much needed funds with its participation in “GiveBIG 2020,” a two-day online philanthropic campaign taking place May 5 and 6 to support nonprofits across Washington state.

“A donation to Cascade Symphony during “GiveBIG” will help ensure that the joy and inspiration of live symphonic music will continue in South Snohomish County in future seasons,” Gear noted. To make a donation via GiveBIG, visit www.givebigwa.org/cascadesymphony on or before May 5 and 6.