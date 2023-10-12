Carol Ann Portolese: Mother, homemaker and avid sports fan

Carol Ann Portolese

May 31st, 1937 – October 2nd,2023

Carol Ann Portolese passed away on October 2, 2023. As her daughter lay next to her and her sons held her hands gently caressing her cheeks, we expressed our love for her as she passed peacefully into God’s hands.

Carol was born in French Camp California on May 31, 1937, to Walter and Agnes Herndon. She grew up in Tracy California and while attending high school, met her future husband Pasquale Portolese. Our adventurous mother, as a young 18 years old, braved a flight on an army transport plane to Fairbanks Alaska where the two high school sweethearts married on an army base in 1955.

Carol gave birth to three children and dedicated her life to being a mother and homemaker. As the family grew, she became a grandmother of four and a great grandmother of seven. Her love and dedication to her family was steadfast and unwavering.

She had an amazing sense of humor that us kids are proud to say we inherited, but alas…none of us could ever match her quick wit.

She was an avid sports fan (avid would be an understatement). She absolutely loved watching football and baseball but more than anything, she loved to watch her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports. She rarely missed a game regardless of the weather or time of year.

For her kids, she was our rock, mentor, protector and inspiration. To her husband, she was an exemplary example of unconditional love and support truly living and honoring the vows she took at marriage.

Her strength came from her faith in God. Practicing Catholicism since the 1950s and a 55-year parishioner of St. Thomas More Parish in Lynnwood WA; she attended daily and weekly mass, volunteered for various parish fundraisers, was involved in a variety of guilds, and bravely stood for her beliefs in support of the Catholic Pro-Life movement.

Although she will be deeply missed, we are grateful to God that she has been called home and we invite all to share memories and celebrate her life with us at her Funeral services.

A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM Friday October 20 at Saint Thomas More Parish, 6511 176th St. SW, Lynnwood WA 98037. A Graveside service will be on Monday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA.

Please share memories: www.beckstributecenter.com.