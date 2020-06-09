CARES Act funding on MLT City Council agendas for June 11, 15

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is inviting the community to provide input on how the city will use Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Employment Security (CARES) Act funding. The issue will be discussed at upcoming council meetings on Thursday, June 11 and Monday, June 15.

The city is eligible to receive up to $647,000 in CARES Act money from the federal government and administered by Washington State. Cities will be reimbursed for certain approved uses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its June 1 meeting, the council discussed possible uses for the CARES Act funds. The city’s goal is to put the money back into the community to help residents and small businesses. Top priorities included support for residents through food banks and paying bills, and assisting small businesses with loans or grants.

The city council will continue this discussion at a study session on Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m. The council will likely take action and adopt a plan for the funding at its June 15 business meeting. The public can provide input via email at cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us. Emails must be received by 4 p.m. on Monday, June 15.

“It is important to know there are specific uses that are eligible for these funds and the council is working within that framework in order for the city to be reimbursed,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen.

For more information on the city council meetings, including information on accessing them virtually, visit www.cityofmlt.com/469.