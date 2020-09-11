CARES Act funding now available to help MLT residents

Mountlake Terrace residents who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 may apply for help with basic needs such as utility bills, food delivery, child care and car repairs. The maximum amount of funding available for each household is $500.

The city is partnering with local nonprofits to help administer this program and will be reimbursed with funding from the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Fund. Community partners include Washington Kids in Transition and Foundation for Edmonds School District — which are taking the lead to help those households with school-age children — as well as Calvary Fellowship and Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation, which will will help those without children in the district. Assistance is also available for those needing food delivery from food banks and the school district’s grab-and-go meal program.

Residents should watch for a postcard that will be mailed to the Mountlake Terrace community in the coming days with information about the program in both English and Spanish. Businesses and non-profits are not eligible for this round of funding but should check the city’s website for other grant information.

“We appreciate the assistance of our community partners to help our residents who are having a tough time due to COVID-19,” said City Clerk/Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “We hope these grants will give residents a boost to help catch up on unmet bills.”

The city has also used CARES Act funding to provide cloth face masks to all households in Mountlake Terrace through a citywide mask mailing, home deliveries, and several distribution events. In addition, the funds have gone toward providing childcare services at the Recreation Pavilion, retrofitting city facilities to meet COVID-19 protocols, purchasing safety equipment and cleaning supplies and technology equipment for remote meetings.

Program updates will be posted at www.cityofmlt.com/2060, on Facebook at City of Mountlake Terrace Government, and via Twitter at CityofMLT.