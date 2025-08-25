Card-making workshop at Mountlake Terrace Library Sept. 4

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Celebrate National Letter-Writing Day with a “Crafting Cards, Creating Connections” class from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Designed for adults and teens, participants will be making stationery, cards, postcards and envelopes. Here’s the library class announcement:

“Did you know that receiving a note in the mail boosts mood and happiness, fosters feelings of being valued and appreciated, strengthens relationships and connections, provides emotional support and comfort, and even creates a sense of gratitude? Unlike fleeting digital messages like texts and emails, physical cards can be kept and cherished.”

There will be mixed media paper and various colors of cardstock paper, rubber stamps and stamp pads, and items to collage such as discarded magazines, calendars and old sheet music, along with decorative scissors, washi tape, colored pens and pencils, watercolor paint, and glue sticks.

Drop-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged at this link.