Car Wash for a Cause Oct. 3-4 to benefit the Hand Up Project

A Car Wash for a Cause, a benefit for the Hand Up Project, is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3-4, at the Trinity Lutheran Church Parking lot, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The Hand Up Project is an advocacy group for the homeless and those who suffer from addiction. It is a resource facilitator for safe housing, detox, mental health support, addiction support, and community services.

The organization works closely with Trinity Lutheran Church, Hope Soldiers, The Hero’s Cafe (which supports veterans), and many more organizations throughout Snohomish County.

Donations will be matched dollar for dollar by Trinity’s Neighbors in Need Ministry.