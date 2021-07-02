Car nearly hits MLT house, catches fire Wednesday night

A car left the road and stopped just short of hitting a house near the Capri Apartments in the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.

Firefighters from South County Fire reported flames were coming from the vehicle’s engine compartment when they arrived on the scene. “Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading to the house,” said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes. No injuries were reported and the car’s driver was not at the scene when firefighters arrived, Hynes said.

There is no word yet from the Mountlake Terrace Police Department on the incident or status of the car’s driver.