Car crash into tree causes serious injuries

Mountlake Terrace police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that caused serious injuries to a man in his 20s after the vehicle he was driving traveled off the road and collided with a tree on the south side of 212th Street Southwest in the 3900 block.

South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said the driver “was trapped inside the vehicle and firefighters used rescue tools to cut through tree branches and the crumpled vehicle to extricate the man through the passenger side. Within 13 minutes of arriving, they had the man out of the vehicle and in the medic unit headed to Harborview Medical Center.”

The crash was reported Friday at 12:54 p.m.