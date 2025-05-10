Candidates file for 2025 South Snohomish County elections

As Washington’s candidate filing week concluded Friday, a picture emerged of who plans to run for the 2025 election in South Snohomish County.

The Primary Election is scheduled Aug. 5 and the General Election Nov. 4. Ballots will be mailed July 17 and July 28 is the last day to register or update voter information, according to the Snohomish County Elections website.

In Lynnwood, incumbent Mayor Christine Frizzell is up against Councilmember George Hurst for a rematch, the pair having run against each other in 2021. Hurst didn’t advance past primaries that year, taking 23% of the August vote behind Frizzell with 45% and former city councilmember Jim Smith with 31%. This year marks Hurst’s third run for the seat.

Lynnwood’s city council election is set to be an eventful one, after two councilmembers resigned mid-year and two positions up for re-election. Council Vice President Josh Binda filed to retain his seat and is challenged by two opponents. Councilmember Patrick Decker didn’t file for re-election,

Two candidates are in the race for Decker’s position — Ki Seung Cho and Isabel Mata. Derica Escamilla and Robert Leutwyler both filed to retain their seats. The pair were appointed to the council following the resignations of former Councilmembers Shirley Sutton and Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, respectively. Both face opponents: Dio Boucsieguez and Brandon Kimmel are running against Escamilla and Mpiima Mugambe is challenging Leutwyler.

In Edmonds, City Councilmember Neil Tibbott isn’t running for reelection, and three candidates are vying for the position — Joseph Ademofe, Erika Barnett and Alex Newman. Additionally, incumbents Chris Eck and Will Chen seek re-election to the council, and both have opponents — Glenda Krull is challenging Eck and Jessica Bachman is running against Chen.

Mountlake Terrace Mayor and Councilmember Kyoko Matsumoto Wright is seeking to keep her seat on the council. Steven Mosman has filed to run against her. Incumbent Councilmember Rick Ryan is facing a challenge from Sam Doyle, while incumbent Councilmember Steve Woodard is running unopposed. William Page Jr., recently appointed to the council, has filed to remain on the council and he faces three challengers: Danny Luoma, Othman Riad and Michelle Delpeon.

Below is a list of races in South Snohomish County for the 2025 election, and who filed to run as of Friday.

Brier

Mayor (Currently held by Dale Kaemingk):

Council-at-Large (Currently held by Daniel Allen):

City Council Position 1 (Currently held by John Lockhart):

City Council Position 2 (Currently held by Martin Krienke):

City Council Position 3 (Currently held by Mike Gallagher):

Edmonds

City Council Position 1 (Currently held by Chris Eck):

City Council Position 2 (Currently held by Will Chen):

City Council Position 3 (Currently held by Neil Tibbot):

Municipal Court Judge 1 (Currently Held by Neil Weiss):

Lynnwood

Mayor (Currently held by Christine Frizzell):

City Council Position 1 (Currently held by Derica Escamilla)

City Council Position 2 (Currently held by Patrick Decker)

City Council Position 3 (Currently held by Josh Binda)

City Council Position 5 (Currently held by Robert Leutwyler)

Lynnwood Municipal Court Judge (Currently held by Valerie Bouffiou)

Mountlake Terrace

City Council Position 1 (Currently held by Richard Ryan):

City Council Position 2 (Currently held by Steven Woodard):

City Council Position 3 (Currently held by William Page Jr.):

City Council Position 4 (Currently held by Kyoko Matsumoto Wright):

Woodway

Mayor (Currently held by Mike Quinn):

City Council Position 1 (Currently held by Rajeev Thakur):

City Council Position 3 (Currently held by Steve Gunn):

City Council Position 4 (Currently held by Laura Murphy):

Edmonds School District

District 2 (currently held by Keith Smith):

District #4 (currently held by Thomas Garrard):

Port of Edmonds

Commissioner District 1 (Currently held by Janelle Cass):

Commissioner District 3 (Currently held by Jay Grant):

Commissioner District 5, at-Large (Currently held by Ross Dimmick):

South Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority Commission

Commissioner District 1 (Currently held by Chris Teofilak):

Commissioner District 3 (Currently held by Mark Laurence):

Commissioner District 5 (Currently held by Jim Kenny)

Snohomish County Hospital District 2

Commissioner Position 3 (Currently held by Bob Knowles):

You can see a complete list of all filings here.



