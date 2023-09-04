Candidate speaker series starts Sept. 6 in Everett

The Carl Gipson Center in Everett is hosting a 2023 Candidate Speaker Series that starts Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 3025 Lombard Ave., Everett.
The center describes itself as “a membership-based community serving adults 50-plus, veterans, individuals with disabilities, underserved communities, immigrants, youth and families.”
The candidate events are free and open to all. Lunch is available, but guests are not required to purchase lunch to attend. Speakers will begin around 11:45 a.m., speak for 10-15 minutes, then have 15 minutes for a question-and-answer session.
Snohomish County candidates include:
Sept. 6 | Bob Hagglund (R)
Candidate for Snohomish County Executive
Sept. 13 | Mary Anderson
Candidate for Superior Court Judge Position 17
Sept. 18 | Susanna Johnson
Candidate for Snohomish County Sheriff
Sept. 20 | Adam Fortney
Candidate for Snohomish County Sheriff
Oct. 2 | Dave Somers (D)
Candidate for Snohomish County Executive
Oct. 4 | Cindy Gobel
Candidate for Snohomish County Auditor
Oct. 11 | Patrick Moriarty
Candidate for Superior Court Judge Position 17
Oct. 16 | Georgia Fisher
Candidate for Snohomish County Council, District 2
Oct. 18 | Garth Fell
Candidate for Snohomish County Auditor
Nov. 6 | Megan Dunn (D)
Candidate for Snohomish County Council, District 2
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.