Candidate forum Sept. 24 in Everett for two PUD Commissioner races

The organization 350 Everett is hosting a candidate forum Tuesday, Sept. 24 for the two Snohomish County PUD Commissioner races:

District 1: Mary Rollins, Sid Logan

District 2: Rebecca Wolfe, David Chan

The Sept. 24 meeting of 350 Everett is at the Everett United Church of Christ, 2624 Rockefeller Ave. Social time at 6:30 p.m., a brief meeting at 7:15 p.m., the candidate forum begins at 8:15 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

The sponsor, 350 Everett, is a local chapter of 350.org a national and international group whose mission is “to encourage solutions to the climate crisis that science demands.” According to an organization announcement, “350 Everett works at the grassroots level to help solve the climate crisis.”