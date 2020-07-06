Candidate forum for Snohomish County Council District 4 primary July 14

Although public meetings are not an option due to safety concerns posed by COVID-19, the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County still will be presenting candidates’ forums prior to the Aug. 4, 2020 primary election — including one for the Snohomish County Council District 4 position representing Mountlake Terrace and Brier.

Candidates for the District 4 County Council position — Amber King, Jared Mead, Delia O’Malley and Brenda Carrington — have been invited to participate via a Zoom forum that will be prerecorded. It will then be broadcast via both KSER 90.7 FM and KXIR 89.9 FM radio at 6 p.m. Tuesday July 14. Beginning July 10, links to both forums will be available on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website.

The county council in April appointed Mead to fill the remaining term of the District 4 council seat vacated by Terry Ryan, who resigned to become the county’s aerospace economic development director.

Mead, a Mill Creek resident, is a former 44th District State Representative and Mill Creek city councilmember.