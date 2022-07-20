Can you name this location in Mountlake Terrace?

Introducing a new feature asking readers to identify the location of a place or landmark, as captured by local photographers. If you know where this is, submit your answer in the comments below. And if you have a photo to share for this feature, email it to info@mltnews.com.
