Campaign finance reports for local races as of June 3, 2023

Here is the latest update from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on candidates’ campaign finances.

For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Click there to see the breakdown of contribution from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records and more.

The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports. Candidates who are on the ballot but are not filing campaign financial reports with the PDC show “NA” in the financials columns below.

City of Mountlake Terrace campaign financials as of 06-03-2023 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. RORY PAINE-DONOVAN (I) City Council Pos 3 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details WAHL, BRYAN (I) City Council Pos 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details LAURA SONMORE (I) City Council Pos 6 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details ERIN MURRAY (I) City Council Pos 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

(I) – indicates incumbent