Campaign finance reports for local races as of June 20, 2023

Here is the latest update from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on candidates’ campaign finances.
For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Click there to see the breakdown of contribution from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records and more.
The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports. Candidates who are on the ballot but are not filing campaign financial reports with the PDC show “NA” in the financials columns below.
We will update these reports approximately every two weeks. In all listings, (I) indicates incumbent.
|City of Brier campaign financials as of 06-20-2023
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|KRISTIN BIGOFF
|City Council At Large
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|DANIEL ALLEN
|City Council At Large
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|DEREK HAMILTON
|City Council Pos 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|VALERIE ROSMAN
|City Council Pos 4 (I)
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|CHRISTOPHER ROMAN YOUNG
|City Council Pos 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|DAVID MARLEY
|City Council Pos 5 (I)
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|KEVIN DAVIS
|City Council Pos 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|HISHAN (SHAM) OTHMAN
|City Council Pos 7
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|City of Mountlake Terrace campaign financials as of 06-20-2023
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|RORY PAINE-DONOVAN (I)
|City Council Pos 3
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|WAHL, BRYAN (I)
|City Council Pos 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|LAURA SONMORE (I)
|City Council Pos 6
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|ERIN MURRAY (I)
|City Council Pos 7
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Edmonds School Dist campaign financials as of 06-20-2023
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|CARIN CHASE (I)
|Director Dist 1
|$250.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|NICHOLAS LOGAN
|Director Dist 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|RICHARD HAWK CRAMER
|Director Dist 3
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|NANCY KATIMS (I)
|Director Dist 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|EVANS NICHOLAS JENKINS
|Director Dist 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|ARJUN KATHURIA
|Director Dist 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Public Hospital District 2 financials as of 06-20-2023
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|DEANA KNUTSEN (I)
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|BOB MEADOR
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|KARIANA WILSON (I)
|Commissioner Pos 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|MARK LAURENCE
|Commissioner Pos 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
