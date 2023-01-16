Calvary Fellowship sponsoring father-daughter dance Feb. 17

Calvary Fellowship in Mountlake Terrace is sponsoring the Princess Ball, a father-daughter dance at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Activities include a DJ, photo booth, treats and crafts. The community is welcome but registration is required.

Cost is $15 per family. Learn more and register here.

The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.