Calvary Fellowship sponsoring father-daughter dance Feb. 17

Calvary Fellowship in Mountlake Terrace is sponsoring the Princess Ball, a father-daughter dance at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Activities include a DJ, photo booth, treats and crafts. The community is welcome but registration is required.
Cost is $15 per family. Learn more and register here.
The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.
