Calvary Fellowship hosting Taste of Terrace fundraiser June 23

Calvary Fellowship is hosting its annual Taste of Terrace on Sunday, June 23, with proceeds from the event going to the church’s youth and their summer mission trips.

Taste of Terrace includes food booths, live music and a silent auction, all taking place in the church parking lot following its 11 a.m. service. The event will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. with some special baptisms.

YAC (Youth at Calvary) will be involved in a number of mission trips Calvary Fellowship has scheduled this summer, including a two-week trip to the Dominican Republic and a three-week venture to England and Ireland.

Calvary Fellowship is located at 23302-56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.