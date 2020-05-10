Calvary Fellowship donates $20K to Keep MLT Strong COVID-10 Relief Fund

Calvary Fellowship in Mountlake Terrace has donated $20,000 to the COVID-19 Relief Fund aimed at keeping the Mountlake Terrace community strong through the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

The effort will help the partner organizations who started the relief fund as they work to lend a hand to those in need. The fund will primarily assist Mountlake Terrace residents in getting caught up on utility bills that may have gone unpaid due to financial hardships associated with the pandemic. A portion of the fund may be used for very specific needs during the health crisis that cannot be met with resources from other organizations and government programs.

“We thank the congregation and staff at Calvary Fellowship Church for their generosity in serving the Mountlake Terrace community through this financial support,” said Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation President Dustin DeKoekkoek. “The Keep MLT Strong COVID-19 Relief Fund will help our community be more resilient through these difficult times and provide much needed support to those impacted.”