Calvary Fellowship changing name to Mountlake Church

For more than 25 years, Calvary Fellowship has had an unmistakable presence in the center of Mountlake Terrace. With its large street-side sign marking its location on 56th Avenue West, it has been hard to miss the largest Protestant church in the city.

But beginning this weekend, Calvary Fellowship will be no more. The church isn’t relocating or dissolving; it’s just changing its name to Mountlake Church.

“I’ve been telling our people ‘new name, same great taste,’” said the church’s lead pastor Riley Taylor.

On Sunday, Taylor and the church will formally launch its new name during its two morning worship services, saying goodbye to its former name that was nearly five decades old.

Founded by his father Wayne Taylor 46 years ago in Seattle as Love One Another Fellowship and then renamed Calvary Fellowship, Taylor was just a pre-teen when the church moved to its present location in Mountlake Terrace.

The church had needed a bigger home as it had grown in attendance and status, drawing attendees and visitors from throughout the Seattle area partly due to its hosting of big conferences and concerts that featured well-known Christian pastors, authors and musical groups.

The church found the space it needed in a former grocery store building in the center of Mountlake Terrace. And when the church moved in during the fall of 1997, it also brought its mix of regular attendees who lived in Seattle and the city’s many neighboring suburbs with it.

Because of its ability to draw people from throughout the Seattle area, Taylor defined Calvary Fellowship in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s as a regional church.

“That was not by design, that is just what happened,” he said.

Now decades later and five years into his tenure as lead pastor, Taylor sees the church in which he grew up in a new light brought about by time, evolution and COVID. Giving the church a new name is a reflection of that transformation, he said.

“When I took over (as lead pastor) it was a bit of that realization, we are not the church we used to be,” Taylor said. “Our (current) congregants did not grow up going to those (big events and) concerts; they are from here.”

“I think the change in name reflects the change in the church,” he continued. “So we’re not making a change as much as naming what has already changed.”

Taylor said that the name change to Mountlake Church has two purposes: to clearly pinpoint where the church is located and to express its commitment to the city it calls home, especially during a post-COVID period when so many churches in Mountlake Terrace have closed down or relocated.

“Churches are moving out of the city, there’s less churches now here than there used to be,” Taylor said. “And so there’s an opportunity for us to be present and committed and to reaffirm our heart for these people.”

“This city, which is a very well-established city with people who very much love it, they have not always known our heart,” he said. “So the name change is a way of saying to them we’re here and we have a heart for this place.”

While Calvary Fellowship’s members and attendees have been involved in various service projects around Mountlake Terrace and have hosted events such as its annual Halloween family night, Taylor said Mountlake Church will intensify its effort to be visible and involved around town.

“We’re committing ourselves to the city, partnering with the city,” Taylor said. “So the Halloween event, we’re working more closely with the city and with Maria (Ellis, owner of Espresso Break Coffee and organizer of MLT Trunk R Treat) to create an even more awesome event. Also we’ve been working with National Night Out, Tour de Terrace, hopefully the tree lighting ceremony and just being a servant.”

Part of that commitment to the city is a promise to keep the church here in Mountlake Terrace.

“We will never move out of this city, that’s what I would say,” Taylor said.

The promise is significant as Mountlake Church sits upon four acres of prime real estate in the Town Center District of Mountlake Terrace; city planning codes allow for development in the 23300 block of 56th Avenue West of up to eight stories of mixed-use commercial and residential buildings.

While the church has had the land listed for sale at times in the past, it doesn’t right now. But that isn’t stopping developers from eyeing the property.

“It’s almost weekly that we get interest,” Taylor said of the many emails and phone calls he receives from prospective buyers.

Would Terrace Church go ahead with a potential sale of its four acres in the Town Center in light of its new commitment to the city?

“It’s not off the table,” Taylor said. “Our concern is where we would end up. The typical pattern is you list, then you look. We’re not willing to do that because we would have to know first where we would go.”

As he and the church pledge a loyalty to Mountlake Terrace, Taylor said he does not have the same sense of commitment to the actual building (constructed in 1963) the church is in now.

“I would like to find our forever home in the sense (that our current) building is hard to maintain and it’s very big,” Taylor said. “I would like to find a forever home but we’re waiting for the right path for that. I have approached multiple people and asked, ‘could we acquire this lot, could we acquire this one?’ And so far nothing has panned out. But we’ll see.”

While the name Mountlake Church was chosen to define the church’s location and commitment to the city, Taylor admitted liking the name because it also stirs up an emotional response inside him.

“I like how it’s vaguely geographical. It speaks to the Northwest. When I think of the Northwest I think of mountains and lakes,” he said. “And I like that.”

Taylor said that he expects his father will like the new name as the name Calvary Fellowship was not his first choice for the church he founded 46 years ago.

“The name he wanted was taken,” Taylor explained. “Calvary Chapel of Seattle was taken by another church. It was not affiliated with us. And they had that name and my dad asked them to give it up for us and they said no.”

“So my dad just changed it to Calvary Fellowship.” Taylor continued. “And he always saw that as a compromise and he never liked the name. All these years he hated the name.”

“When I took over his first words to me were ‘you should change the name of the church,”’ Taylor recalled. “I’m not even joking. He goes, ‘I’ve always hated the name Calvary Fellowship.’”

While the name of the church is changing, Taylor stressed the purpose of the church is not.

“So our mission is to see people where they’re at and help them by faith in Jesus walk towards new life and hope again. I believe that story is for everybody, but we focus on people, each individual,” Taylor said.

