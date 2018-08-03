Call for volunteers in August from Habitat for Humanity

As regular volunteers leave town for vacations and family commitments, Habitat for Humanity expects a shortage of volunteers during the month of August.

Especially needed this month are:

Truck Assistant – Help needed Fridays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (most of the time this shift ends much earlier, based on pickup schedule)

(most of the time this shift ends much earlier, based on pickup schedule) Everett Store – Help needed for all shifts. Shifts are 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m. , 1–5 p.m. and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

, and through Lynnwood Store – Help needed for Tuesday through Friday afternoon shifts and all day Saturdays. Afternoon shifts are 1–5 p.m. Saturday shifts are 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m. , 1–5 p.m. and 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Volunteer-related questions can be directed to Katie Rickel at [email protected] or 425-405-7156.

Habitat for Humanity asks all new volunteers to attend a new volunteer orientation. Please register for orientation at www.habitatsnohomish.org/ volunteer . If the orientations available do not fit your schedule, please call to make an appointment at 425-258-6289.

If you’ve volunteered with Habitat for Humanity before, no need to attend orientation – just sign up for shifts at www.habitatsnohomish. volunteermatrix.com.