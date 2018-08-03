Call for volunteers in August from Habitat for Humanity

1
0
Al, a retired engineer, repairs tools and appliances for sale in the Lynnwood store. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity)

As regular volunteers leave town for vacations and family commitments, Habitat for Humanity expects a shortage of volunteers during the month of August.

Especially needed this month are:

  • Truck Assistant – Help needed Fridays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (most of the time this shift ends much earlier, based on pickup schedule)
  • Everett Store – Help needed for all shifts. Shifts are 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m.1–5 p.m. and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
  • Lynnwood Store – Help needed for Tuesday through Friday afternoon shifts and all day Saturdays. Afternoon shifts are 1–5 p.m. Saturday shifts are 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m.1–5 p.m. and 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Volunteer-related questions can be directed to Katie Rickel at [email protected] or 425-405-7156.
Habitat for Humanity asks all new volunteers to attend a new volunteer orientation. Please register for orientation at www.habitatsnohomish.org/volunteer. If the orientations available do not fit your schedule, please call to make an appointment at 425-258-6289.
If you’ve volunteered with Habitat for Humanity before, no need to attend orientation – just sign up for shifts at www.habitatsnohomish.volunteermatrix.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here