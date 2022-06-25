Businesses, stakeholders invited to participate in Sound Transit Disadvantaged Business Enterprise webinars on June 28

Sound Transit is inviting business owners and stakeholders to participate in one of two webinars to learn about the agency’s new proposed Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal and the efforts the organization will make to try to achieve that goal each year.

Sound Transit is working with BBC Research & Consulting to set a new overall goal for the participation of DBEs in the Federal Transit Administration-funded projects it anticipates awarding in federal fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The webinars will be held on Tuesday, June 28 on Microsoft Teams. One webinar will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., while a second webinar will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To join the webinar, visit www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/overall-dbe-goal-webinars-2022-06-28