Businesses asked to fill out COVID-19 needs assessment

Snohomish County created an advisory group to identify and develop strategies to reopen the economy, and the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County is asking businesses to complete the 5-minute Business Needs Assessment to ensure their needs are heard.

The assessment asks businesses how they have been impacted by the economic shutdown, their plans for reopening, and the support they need to reopen successfully.

The primary focus of Snohomish County’s Office of Economic Recovery and Resiliency is to stabilize our local economy, plan for economic recovery, build resiliency for local employers, and support the local workforce. This will be a multi-disciplinary effort focused on economic development, workforce training and support, and human services.

Complete the Business Needs Assessment by May 16.