Business spotlight: MLT convenience store Goodies boasts fresh produce, supports local schools

A Mountlake Terrace couple has taken ownership of local convenience store and neighborhood snack stop Goodies. Owner Adnan Ali said he and his wife are hoping that the store will prosper under their ownership as they begin to offer fresh produce at the location.

In addition, they’re supporting Mountlake Terrace Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization by donating 15% of summer sales from produce, flowers and plants donated to the school.

Goodies, located at 4804 212th St. S.W., is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis