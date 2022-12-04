Business owners invited to Dec. 7 event launching new Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce

Brier Pizza Kitchen is hosting a relaunch event Wednesday, Dec. 7 to usher in the newly formed Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce.

The new Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce is a joint effort between the two cities to support local business owners. The chamber’s mission is to help businesses share resources and information in collaboration with the community. The chamber, now registered as a nonprofit corporation in Washington State, includes members of the former Mountlake Terrace Business Association (MLTBA), which provided business networking opportunities prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premier of the chamber comes after a turbulent two years that put tremendous pressure on small business owners like Christopher Young, owner of Brier Pizza Kitchen and a chamber board member.

“All of us were just trying to keep afloat,” said Young.

Collaboration between Brier and Mountlake Terrace furthers both communities as more people can take advantage of the resources that the chamber will provide, such as hosting informational events and providing networking opportunities, he said.

The chamber is also working with the City of Mountlake Terrace to see if a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds could be used to hire consulting services to help the organization get off the ground. That proposal has been included in the draft of the city’s 2023-2024 biennial budget, although the expenditure has not yet been approved by the city council.

The Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber welcomes former MLTBA members, Young said. Membership costs $150 annually. “Anyone operating within the city limits (of either city) is invited to join,” said Young.

The Dec. 7 event starts at 6 p.m. at Brier Pizza Kitchen, 23631 Brier Rd., Brier. It will include the unveiling of the organization’s new website, where people can learn more about what the chamber does. There will be activities and goodies like complimentary food and drinks, a special happy hour menu and a number of raffles, one of which is a much-anticipated sports package.

RSVPS are appreciated but not required. You can RSVP here.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis





