Business owners brainstorm ideas for economic development in Mountlake Terrace

Business owners gathered at Mountlake Terrace City Hall last week to share their feedback on the city’s economic development plans.

The Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce, the City of Mountlake Terrace and Leland Consulting Group held an economic development workshop April 30. Leland Consulting Group associate David Fiske and analyst Ellen Bini gathered feedback from small business owners on the city’s five-year economic development strategic plan.

Fiske and Bini shared a data set of projected consumer demand in Mountlake Terrace by 2035. It showed an increase of seven fast-casual restaurants, five health and personal care stores, three clothing stores, one superstore, one grocery store, one furniture store and one full-service restaurant.

The presenters said that the city’s population has increased by 10.3% since 2019, the most significant increase of any city in the Puget Sound region. However, Mountlake Terrace household size decreased from 2.41 people in 2010 to 2.37 in 2022, while the median household income increased from $53,910 to $96,104 during those same 12 years

In addition,the percentage of non-white residents in Terrace rose from 29% in 2010 to 34% in 2022, and the percentage of college-educated residents increased from 20% in 2010 to 41% in 2022.

The presenters then posed several questions to attendees, and their answers were recorded and displayed online. The first question was, what key challenges did your business face when opening in Mountlake Terrace?

The top three responses were parking for clients, limited or no signage, and crime.

When asked what the city can do to support existing and attract new businesses, two answers were related to the first question: allow better signage and easy parking.

However, attendees also offered suggestions, such as not displacing businesses from 57th or 56th Avenues West to expand the Town Center and resources like checklists and tax information.

When asked what services the chamber of commerce could provide to support local business growth, the group suggested affordable rental spaces, business incentives, business resources and collaboration strategies.

Those attending were then asked what types of businesses they want to see more of in Mountlake Terrace. The responses included coffee shops, cafes, restaurants and retail stores.

The attendees then broke into groups and used a large piece of paper and a set of markers at each table to answer the following four questions:

1: How can the city better encourage and support entrepreneurship and small business growth in Mountlake Terrace?

2: How can the city establish a future retail core while maintaining and strengthening the presence of existing businesses?

3: What types of services are needed to support a strong retail core?

4: What commercial space needs are most important for Mountlake Terrace businesses?

Each of the groups had common answers for small business growth, primarily information resources such as business opening checklists and small business training and how to find grants.

To establish a retail core, the groups shared suggestions for incentive programs such as relocation assistance and setting up parking locations based on the density – so customers can visit multiple places while parking in one location.

Further, they suggested anchor businesses and ground-floor retail that meets market demand.

Services that participants said are needed to support a strong retail core included a grocery store, a gas station, a car wash, a food truck and a bookstore. They also suggested parking and crime prevention measures such as call boxes in urban areas.

As for what should fill commercial space, participants mentioned mixed zoning with residential-office-commercial, incentives for a 10-minute neighborhood and affordable small office space.

The data collected from the workshop will be used to formulate a City of Mountlake Terrace economic strategy for the next five years.

To find out more about the Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce, click here.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett





