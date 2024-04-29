Business owner launching summer bingo game

Amanda Buckner of Mountlake Terrace-based Untamed Fitness is launching Summer Bingo, a community-oriented game for residents and businesses.

The game, which starts June 7, works like this: There will be three bingo cards — Foodies, Fitness and Miscellaneous. In the bingo squares, businesses will offer a free class, discounted item or package deal for participants. Bingo is achieved when participants visit participating businesses and complete assigned tasks.

The goal is to complete a bingo row either vertical, horizontal or diagonal on a card. The grand prize of a $500 gift card will be awarded to the first person to “blackout” all three (3) of their bingo cards.

The cost is $10 for one card, or buy all three for $25. Proceeds from card purchases will fund prizes for participants.

Participants must collect a bingo card in person at Untamed Fitness, located at 22313 70th Ave W, Ste. L1A, Mountlake Terrace.

Learn more and purchase cards here. For questions, email Amanda at amanda@untamedfitnessmma.com.