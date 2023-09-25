Business networking event at Sorelli Pizza Sept. 26

The Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business networking event from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Sorelli Pizza, 22402 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
Connect with fellow business owners and entrepreneurs, share industry insights, and foster collaborations in a casual and friendly atmosphere.
Learn more and register here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.