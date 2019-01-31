Business grows for Edmonds baker after ‘Build the Wall’ cookie

It has been a week since the Edmonds baker who wrote “Build the Wall” on a Valentine’s Day cookie went viral on the internet, and while his online reputation might be down, his business is not.

“I have so many new customers,” said Ken Bellingham, owner of Edmonds Bakery. “I did as much stuff as I did on Saturday, which is our best day, and we’ve done better than that.”

Bellingham said since his pro-wall cookie went viral, his business has tripled and some of his new customers have traveled far and wide to support his business.

“Two ladies drove yesterday from Spokane just to come to the bakery,” he said.

With orders coming in from across the U.S., Bellingham said his business is currently too small to accommodate orders coming in from as far as New Jersey and upstate New York.

“I can’t even do the ones to be picked up tomorrow,” he said.

What some people could not understand is how a Valentine’s Day cookie became a platform for a debate on a border wall. Bellingham, who stated he is not political, said the message on the cookie was meant to be a joke with his family.

“My daughter-in-law is political,” he said. “And her daughter and her were teasing each other back and forth while I was writing funny sayings on the cookies, and that one just came up.”

Bellingham said it was not his intention for the pro-wall cookie to go into the display case, but said he still sees no harm in it.

“The joke was writing it on a cookie, a Valentine cookie,” he said. “Isn’t that kind of random?”

In the wake of the initial, single cookie decorated with the signature phrase coined by President Trump during his election campaign, more cookies have been decorated as a response to the public outrage.

“I’m Offended” and “Lighten Up” have replaced “Build the Wall” in the bakery’s display case in what Bellingham said was his creative outlet in response to the backlash.

Another cookie — reading “I Love Tacos” — was circulated recently on Facebook as evidence of Bellingham’s lack of remorse. But Bellingham said this was incorrect and that the cookie’s message was not a racist comment about Latinos, but a slang sexual reference.

“Some (cookies) are a little risque,” he said. “I try to be funny.”

Contrary to the allegations he is a racist, Bellingham said he is a devout Christian who goes on mission trips to an orphanage in Mexico with his church twice a year.

“We dig ditches, we paint buildings, we did a water-treatment filter system,” he said. “We go out to the surrounding villages and ask people if they want prayer.”

After a week of both online criticism and financial success, Bellingham said he still cannot understand how the single cookie that began as a joke with his family could offend so many people. He also said he wished the woman who posted the photo of the “Build the Wall” cookie would have approached him instead of posting the photo online.

“This whole deal, I didn’t ask for it,” he said. “If she would have come to me with a complaint about this cookie I would have done something about it. I want to make sure people are happy when they leave here.”

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton