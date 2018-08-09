Business Among Moms to host Yelp talk in Lynnwood for local business owners



InSpark Coworking, located at 16824 44th Ave. W., Ste. 130 in Lynnwood, invites local business owners to attend a Business Among Moms seminar on Aug. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

During the event, attendees will meet other local experienced women business owners, professionals and executives from all over the area. Following open networking time, guest speaker Christy Augsburger, a Yelp local business partner, will give a talk about “Your Business On Yelp: Managing Your Online Reputation.”

Most consumers read online reviews for local businesses and consumers rank Yelp the number one site for finding them. With 100 million monthly unique visitors via mobile and another 74 million unique visitors to the desktop site, it can be a powerful tool to help grow your business.

Augsburger will discusses the free tools Yelp offers business owners, managers and marketers to manage your business’s online reputation and learn ways to use these tools to build relationships with potential customers and grow an engaged business. Specific topics will include:

How consumers discover local businesses online and make purchase decisions.

How to claim your Yelp Business Page and download Yelp’s mobile app for business owners.

The key tools in your business user’s account that drive page views and leads.

How to respond to reviews & reputation management.

The event will cost $5 for BAM members, or $15 for non-members. Bring at least 25 business cards and promotional/marketing materials for your business. If you have questions, contact Melinda Rodrigues at [email protected].

Headquartered in the Seattle area, Business Among Moms is a networking group for professional women entrepreneurs that provides the opportunity to create business connections and community.

Business Among Moms has multiple chapters across the United States, as well as a chapter in Barcelona, Spain, including a social media following of more than 24,000 entrepreneurs. This organization brings networking events, business education, online coaching and accountability to the Business Among Moms’ members to help them grow their professional networks and their businesses.

Monthly: $20/month

Annual Membership: $169/year

Lifetime Membership: $399

Visit: businessamongmoms.com and www.facebook.com/businessamongmoms for more information.