Bus stop closures during Main Street construction

Due to construction of the Main Street project, the following bus stops will be closed as of March 4, 2019, nextMLT reports:

Stop #2644 (westbound 236th St. & 59th Ave SW)

Stop #1699 (westbound 236th St. & 56th Ave SW)

Stop #322 (eastbound 236th St & 58th Ave SW)

Construction is scheduled for 11 months into February 2020.

Throughout construction, you can board your bus at one of these alternate stop locations:

Routes 111, 112, 119; KC Metro Route 347 to Mountlake Terrace Transit Center:



Mountlake Terrace Transit Center Bay #2

Regular stop on westbound 236th St, just west of 54th Ave West (Stop #1698)

Route 130 to Aurora Village; Routes 810 & 871 to UW (Montlake):



Regular stop on southbound 56th Ave W, just north of 232nd St SW (Stop #1207)

Regular stop on southbound 56th Ave W, just south of 234th St SW (Stop #1203)

Mountlake Terrace Transit Center Bay #3 for Route 130 to Aurora Village

Mountlake Terrace Transit Center Bay #2 for Route 810 & 871 to UW

Additionally, there may be times that buses need to reroute off 56th Ave SW, south of 232nd St. This could result in two stops being missed:

Stop #1203 (southbound 56th Ave & 234th St.)

Stop #726 (northbound 56th Ave & 235th St.)

The following stops should be available throughout construction:

Routes 119, 130, 810 & 871 to Mountlake Terrace Transit Center:

Regular stop on southbound 56th Ave W, just north of 232nd St SW (Stop #1207)

Routes 119, 130, 810 & 871 to Edmonds:

Regular stop on northbound 56th Ave W, just north of 232nd St SW (Stop #720)